Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life " project, "Artsakhpress" hosted Sokrat Khanyan, a poet, translator, literary critic, publicist, doctor of philology, journalist and Honorary Professor of the Artsakh State University.

July 26, 2021, 11:51 Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The scientist urges all young people to stay in the Homeland and to make Artsakh prosper, because those who live in someone else's land always walk head lowered and humiliated.

"An area is never called a homeland when it has no owner. Artsakh, which has passed a five-thousand-year heroic path, has survived due to the fact that our grandparents, our fathers, our relatives lived on this land; they protected, cultivated and made it an irreplaceable hearth.

I have traveled all over the world. No country has the beautiful nature of Artsakh, its fertile soil, cold springs that quench thirst. I call on all our young people. If they have left their homes, let them return and create proudly, believing that Artsakh must live with dignity, our mother language on our lips, as an anthem of the way of eternity," said Sokrat Khanyan, in particular.