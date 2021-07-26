Togh Art School does not have a new address, but it continues to operate

Though due to the war the Hadrut region of the Republic of Artsakh has been occupied by Azerbaijan, the Togh Art School continued its activities in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The school had 240 students. Now the small part of the students has returned, but we continue our activities because we realize that we have no right to surrender. We presented our reporting concert in Khnatsakh, Aygestan, Nakhichevanik, Arajadzor, Tsmakahogh, Haterk villages and in the capital Stepanakert. It is difficult to provide fruitful work because the Togh Art School currently has no building conditions. The teachers who work at the Stepanakert Music School and the Sayat-Nova Music College, teach our students in their classrooms. We hope that many of our students will return, "said the director of the Togh Art School, Susanna Balayan.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan expressed readiness to assist with building conditions. Susanna Balayan mentioned that 30 teachers worked in the Togh Art School. And 23 of them have returned to Artsakh.

It should be noted that the Togh Art School was founded in 2005-2006, on the initiative of the journalist and musician Susanna Balayan and with the financial support of many benefactors.