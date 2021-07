World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation with the pandemic and demand, according to trading data, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of October futures for Brent crude oil fell by 0.61% - to $ 72.99 per barrel, September - also by 0.61%, to $ 73.65. September futures for WTI fell 0.62% to $ 71.62 per barrel.