On July 24, on the initiative of the Artsakh Diocese, a pilgrimage to the Amaras Monastery was organized.

July 24, 2021, 17:57 Prayer for the state, the army and for the repose of the souls of the martyrs: A pilgrimage to the Amaras monastery was organized

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the church of the Amaras monastery, which is situated near Machkalashen village of Artsakh's Martuni region, on the valley between Khazakh and Lusavorich mounts, liturgy and blessing ceremony was held, as well as matagh (animal sacrifice) was performed.

"Pilgrimage is love; take your steps with love. I am sure that today our angels and saints are happy. In these difficult days, the Armenians need a turning point; an understandable situation, so that we could unite first of all around our faith in order to pray for our state, the Armenian army and our brothers-martyrs. "Pilgrimage is love; take your steps with love. I am sure that today our angels and saints are happy. In these difficult days, the Armenians need a turning point; an understandable situation, so that we could unite first of all around our faith in order to pray for our state, the Armenian army and our brothers-martyrs.

Let us pray and ask for the consolation of the Holy Spirit for our holy mothers, relatives, for our unity, so that we can overcome these difficulties, engage in the process of state building, patriotism, church building and the implementation of great programs. God is our salvation, " Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, said, in particular. Let us pray and ask for the consolation of the Holy Spirit for our holy mothers, relatives, for our unity, so that we can overcome these difficulties, engage in the process of state building, patriotism, church building and the implementation of great programs. God is our salvation, " Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, said, in particular.