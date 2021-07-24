Discussion on the economic, social and political situation of the two Armenian republics held in Stepanakert

The Armenian Project scientific-educational NGO delivered a speech on Friday at Stepanakert's "Mesrop Mashtots" University.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The speakers-political scientist Edgar Elbakyan and economist, political scientist Hrant Mikayelyan, spoke about the economic, social and political situation of the two Armenian republics.

''There is a need to get out of this moral and psychological state; if there is a right organization, there will be opportunities. However, people have serious potential. People must feel that the tactics and strategy of the government are changing; the army must be rebuilt, new technologies must be introduced in the army; ideological changes must be made. The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is not limited to Artsakh.

We see its manifestations everywhere. Aliyev is talking about Yerevan, that is, there is no territory in Armenia to which he would not have any ambitions," said Mikaelyan, in particular.

Edgar Elbakyan spoke about the possible ways to solve the existing challenges at the theoretical level. "The future of the country depends on its elites, to what extent they develop an adequate civilized response to the existing political challenge," said Elbakyan .

Afterwards the speakers answered the questions of the attendees of the meeting.