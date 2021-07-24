One of the three Armenian servicemen, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani fire on Friday evening at the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, is in critical condition.

July 24, 2021, 11:10 One of three Armenian soldiers wounded from Azerbaijani fire in critical condition

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: A criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Three Armenian servicemen were injured after the Azerbaijani troops opened fire at the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Friday evening.

The Azeri gunfire was preceded by shootings in the Azerbaijani military posts, which could be due to an interpersonal conflict among the Azerbaijani servicemen.

This is evidenced by the fact that the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement that an Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly killed as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia stated that the Armenian side did not take any action until the moment that the Azerbaijani side started to shoot in the direction of the Armenian border guards.