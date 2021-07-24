Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlined the necessity of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus as soon as possible, IRNA reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Saturday, expressing disappointment over killing and wounding several people from the two sides and calling for restraint and peaceful solution of border disputes.

The spokesman announced Iran's readiness to offer any assistance needed to achieve lasting peace.