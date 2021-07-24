Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

At about 11pm on Friday, the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia took actions to prevent the attempt by an Azerbaijani UAV to enter the country’s airspace in the southwestern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, according to the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''From the early hours of until 9am Saturday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable in all directions,'' the MOD added.