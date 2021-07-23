4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, Artsakh emergency situations service

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another 4 servicemen who died or were considered missing in action during the war.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “They will be identified after forensic examination in Armenia”, the statement says.

So far, a total of 1615 bodies have been found in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control.