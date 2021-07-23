Artsakhpress

Military

4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, Artsakh emergency situations service

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another 4 servicemen who died or were considered missing in action during the war.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS“They will be identified after forensic examination in Armenia”, the statement says.

So far, a total of 1615 bodies have been found in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control.


     

Politics

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its establishment.

Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison

Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has published another judgment against Azerbaijan, recording...

Senator Menendez raises Artsakh war during U.S. Policy on Turkey hearing

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Artsakh...

13 Armenian captives’ trial starts in Azerbaijan

The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku...

Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Society

Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut

On July 23, a kindergarten was opened in Stepanakert for the children displaced from Hadrut.

221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

221 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

No new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 33 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh.

Russian peacekeepers provide security during installation of modern solar panels on cell towers in Artsakh villages

Russian peacekeepers provided security in remote villages of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) when installing...

Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes

On July 20-22, master classes were held by the Wushu KungFu Federation of Artsakh.

225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan

Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan...

Military

Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

Kerim Veliyev has been appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, news.am reported.

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region,...

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak...

Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures the safety of the movement of civilian transport in Artsakh

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

West trying to create instability belt around Russia, Lavrov says

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

US to impose more sanctions, should Ankara keep buying weapons from Russia — official

