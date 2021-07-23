Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut

On July 23, a kindergarten was opened in Stepanakert for the children displaced from Artsakh's Hadrut, which is currently under the Azerbaijani occupation.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the event, those present observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the heroes fallen at the Artsakh's Struggle of Survival, the recent 44-Day War and the Four-Day April.

Afterwards, spiritual pastor of Hadrut , Father Matthew, consecrated the holy bread, salt and water.

Rita Sardaryan, Director of the Hadrut kindergarten, delivered a congratulatory speech, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, for supporting and playing a significant role in the reopening of the kindergarten.

Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Diaspora Affairs, made a congratulatory speech, expressing special gratitude to the benefactors who supported the opening of the kindergarten, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

During the event, the students of Hadrut Art School performed musical performances. In her speech, the Minister of Education,Science Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan emphasized the role of education in difficult times for the nation.

In her speech Lusine Gharakanyan noted that they will do their utmost to realize the educational dreams of the children of Artsakh.

Arthur Baghdasaryan, the head of the Hadrut regional administration, made a congratulatory speech on the occasion of the opening of the kindergarten, and wished the educational staff of the kindergarten to work hard in an atmosphere of harmony.