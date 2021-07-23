Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut

On July 23, a kindergarten was opened in Stepanakert for the children displaced from Artsakh's Hadrut, which is currently under the Azerbaijani occupation.
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its establishment.
Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has published another judgment against Azerbaijan, recording...
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Artsakh...
The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...
The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...
221 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
A total of 33 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh.
Russian peacekeepers provided security in remote villages of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) when installing...
On July 20-22, master classes were held by the Wushu KungFu Federation of Artsakh.
225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan...
The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues Thursday in Mataghis village of Artsakh, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.
The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region,...
On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak...
The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...
The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...
Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
