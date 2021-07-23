Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its establishment.

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARTSAKHPRESSThe text of the statement is presented below:

“28 years ago, on July 23, 1993, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) was established. The formation of the Foreign Ministry fell on a difficult period, when the people of Artsakh were forced to repulse the armed aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan with the aim of destroying the young state of Artsakh. In the existing situation, it was necessary to institutionalize the negotiation efforts for the cessation of hostilities and the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, as well as, in general, the foreign policy activities on defending the national interests. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh made its significant contribution to the conclusion of the trilateral ceasefire agreement of May 12, 1994, which put an end to the hostilities and created conditions for the peaceful development of the country.

The establishment of the Foreign Ministry was also of key importance in terms of state building in Artsakh, since the ability to conduct an independent foreign policy is one of the signs of an established state. Since its establishment, the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry has been pursuing a consistent foreign policy aimed at protecting and promoting the strategic interests of Artsakh and, in particular, the international recognition of its independence, expanding and deepening its international relations, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, clarifying the position of the Republic's authorities on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and ways of its settlement, raising awareness about Artsakh and strengthening its positive image abroad, countering disinformation and manipulations by Azerbaijan.

The armed aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 with the direct participation of Turkey and international terrorists, has led to the aggravation of old and the emergence of new security threats. In the face of these challenges, proactive diplomacy is of particular importance. An initiative, pragmatic and balanced foreign policy is the key to successfully ensuring the national security of the Republic of Artsakh, preserving and strengthening its state sovereignty, restoring territorial integrity, increasing the status of the republic as a geopolitical actor, and a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict that would fully meet the interests of the people of Artsakh”.


     

Politics

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its establishment.

All news from section

Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has published another judgment against Azerbaijan, recording...

Senator Menendez raises Artsakh war during U.S. Policy on Turkey hearing

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Artsakh...

13 Armenian captives’ trial starts in Azerbaijan

The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku...

Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan...

All POWs must be immediately repatriated: Netherlands says will continue raising this issue

During the June 16 session of the foreign affairs committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Society

221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

221 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 228,382, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers provide security during installation of modern solar panels on cell towers in Artsakh villages

Russian peacekeepers provided security in remote villages of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) when installing...

Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes

On July 20-22, master classes were held by the Wushu KungFu Federation of Artsakh.

225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan

Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan...

Construction continues in the new settlement for the displaced residents of Artsakh

Construction works are being carried out in the new settlement being built for the displaced people.

86 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

86 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues Thursday in Mataghis village of Artsakh, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

All news from section

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region,...

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak...

Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures the safety of the movement of civilian transport in Artsakh

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment
Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension
221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning
ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

All news from section

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

All news from section

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

All news from section

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

US to impose more sanctions, should Ankara keep buying weapons from Russia — official

If West recognizes humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia is ready to discuss it — Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search