Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government special brigade that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month, AP reported.

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARTSAKHPRESSThe Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera, a Cuban military and political leader, and the Brigada Especial Nacional del Ministerio del Interior, or Interior Ministry Special Brigade, as among those who will face the latest sanctions.

Treasury said in a statement that Lopez Miera “has played an integral role in the repression of ongoing protests in Cuba.” 

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on Cuba target those responsible for a crackdown on protesters and that they are only the first step in the American response.

"I unequivocally condemn the mass detentions and sham trials that are unjustly sentencing to prison those who dared to speak out in an effort to intimidate and threaten the Cuban people into silence," Biden said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions on Cuba's defense minister and an interior ministry special forces unit over allegations of human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests this month.

"This is just the beginning – the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people," Biden said.

The United States is reviewing its remittance policy to "maximize support to the Cuban people," Biden said.

Washington is also committed to restaffing the U.S. Embassy in Havana to provide consular services and engage in civil society "while ensuring the safety of U.S. diplomats serving in Cuba," Biden added.


     

Politics

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has published another judgment against Azerbaijan, recording that Azerbaijan has tortured and illegally deprived of liberty citizen of Armenia Artur Badalyan, who got lost and found himself in the territory of Azerbaijan, reports the ECHR website.

All news from section

Senator Menendez raises Artsakh war during U.S. Policy on Turkey hearing

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Artsakh...

13 Armenian captives’ trial starts in Azerbaijan

The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku...

Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan...

All POWs must be immediately repatriated: Netherlands says will continue raising this issue

During the June 16 session of the foreign affairs committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the...

Aliyev, Erdogan arrive in seized Armenian city of Shushi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in the...

Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi

After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Society

Russian peacekeepers provide security during installation of modern solar panels on cell towers in Artsakh villages

Russian peacekeepers provided security in remote villages of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) when installing modern solar power supply systems on antenna-mast structures of cellular communications (communication towers), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

All news from section

Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes

On July 20-22, master classes were held by the Wushu KungFu Federation of Artsakh.

225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan

Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan...

Construction continues in the new settlement for the displaced residents of Artsakh

Construction works are being carried out in the new settlement being built for the displaced people.

86 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

86 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

Military

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues Thursday in Mataghis village of Artsakh, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

All news from section

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region,...

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak...

Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures the safety of the movement of civilian transport in Artsakh

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning
ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity
Senator Menendez raises Artsakh war during U.S. Policy on Turkey hearing
Russian peacekeepers provide security during installation of modern solar panels on cell towers in Artsakh villages
Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"The tech week Artsakh 2021" . Day 2
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
"Tufenkian" Foundation is again implementing charitable projects in Artsakh
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

All news from section

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

All news from section

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

All news from section

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

US to impose more sanctions, should Ankara keep buying weapons from Russia — official

If West recognizes humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia is ready to discuss it — Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search