Russian peacekeepers provide security during installation of modern solar panels on cell towers in Artsakh villages

Russian peacekeepers provided security in remote villages of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) when installing modern solar power supply systems on antenna-mast structures of cellular communications (communication towers), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the work, employees of telecommunications networks will install solar panels within a week for the accumulation of electricity and uninterrupted round-the-clock supply to cellular communication towers located near the contact line in the areas of the settlement of Janatyag, Martakert district.

After the installation of new modern solar panels at the base communication station, residents of remote settlements of the Mardakert district will be provided with stable Internet and cellular communications.

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping forces continue to carry out tasks to monitor the ceasefire regime and ensure the security of the reconstruction of the infrastructure of settlements near the line of demarcation of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh.