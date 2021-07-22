On July 20-22, master classes were held by the Wushu KungFu Federation of Artsakh.

July 22, 2021, 12:50 Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As reported "Artsakhpress", the master classes were conducted by Aram Muradyan, KungFu world champion who arrived in Artsakh from Lithuania on a voluntary basis.

''I work in the Republic of Lithuania; I have groups there that I train. I came to Armenia on a temporary visit. Then I decided to come to Artsakh to hold trainings in order to help the athletes to perform with honor at international tournaments, to develop this kind of sport in Artsakh, which is not very popular," said Muradyan, in particular.

Speaking about the potential of the students of the Artsakh Wushu Federation, the athlete assessed as satisfactory.