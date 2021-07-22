Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues Thursday in Mataghis village of Artsakh, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh authorities will provide further information on the search results.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,604 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.