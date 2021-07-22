US to impose more sanctions, should Ankara keep buying weapons from Russia — official

The US will impose additional unilateral sanctions against Turkey if it continues procuring weapon systems and vehicles from Russia, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland stated Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We continue to object to Turkey’s purchase and deployment of the Russian S-400 air defense system and have made clear that any new major arms purchases from Russia risk triggering additional CAATSA sanctions," Nuland told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing.

"Sale by Washington and co-production of the F-35 in Ankara will remain suspended," she said.