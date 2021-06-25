“Tufenkian” foundation opens houses in Machkalashen and Herher

Today, on June 25, in accordance with the program implemented by the “Tufenkian” charitable foundation, the Hayrapetyan family in the Machkalashen community of the Martuni region of Artsakh and the Sargsyan family in Herher community, acquired new apartments.

STEPANAKERT, June 25, ARTSAKHPRESS. As the "Artsakhpress" correspondent reports, Lernik Avanesyan, the head of the Machkalashen community, on behalf of the entire community, expressed deep gratitude to Andranik Gasparyan, a member of the board of trustees of the "Tufenkian" charitable foundation, who, in turn, noted that he is proud of the Artsakh people who despite the difficulties, live in their ancestral homes.

“In these difficult days, we must work to create conditions for people, but over time we promise to work with people, so that not only such conditions are created, but we can also gradually develop economically and socially. If the population does not cling to their homeland, the consequences will be catastrophic”, A. Gasparyan said during the conversation.

Karlest Sargsyan, a resident of Herher village, who also had a new apartment today, is grateful that the foundation, as always, supports people and helps all those who need it.

Within the framework of the charitable visit, 10 needy families of the Machkalashen community received humanitarian aid from the “Tufenkian” Foundation.