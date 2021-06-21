Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be permitted at Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues, despite warnings from health bosses, BBC Sport reports.

June 21, 2021, 16:52 Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overseas spectators are already banned but organisers said domestic fans could attend providing crowds did not exceed 50% of a venue's capacity.

Fans will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and must wear face masks at all times while in venues.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August.

Spectator numbers for the Paralympics will be confirmed by 16 July, said a joint statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the government of Japan.

The decision to allow spectators comes despite the release of a report last week by Japanese medical experts that said holding the Games without spectators was the "least risky" and most desirable option.

"There are so many cases, domestically and internationally [of] sports events with spectators," said Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto.

"By exercising thorough measures and based on the government criteria, we believe we can hold the Games with spectators.

"The entire world is facing the same issues and we have to work together to overcome them."

Delegates and sponsors will be classed as organisers, and therefore will not be included in the 10,000 spectator limit.

Should there be a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections and impact on Japan's healthcare systems, the five parties will consider further restrictions.

This could include further reducing spectator numbers at venues.