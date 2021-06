The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, news.am informs.

June 21, 2021, 14:23 13 Armenian captives’ trial starts in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Azerbaijani media, this trial is underway against Yeghishe Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avagyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorgyan, Vagharsh Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan, and Eduard Kirakosyan.