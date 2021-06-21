Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The service will provide additional information on the results.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,580 bodies have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories occupied by Azerbaijan.