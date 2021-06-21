Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed.
The preliminary hearing on the criminal case against thirteen Armenian captives has started at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, news.am informs.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan...
During the June 16 session of the foreign affairs committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the...
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in the...
After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian...
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on Monday following...
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among...
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...
The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...
The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.
Construction works are being carried out in the new settlement being built for the displaced people.
86 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...
The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert receives more than 1,000 people with disabilities...
Stepanakert’s Charles Aznavour Cultural Center held on Thursday the Republican competition of National...
Artsakh confirmed two new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported...
The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary...
On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak...
The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...
The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...
Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...
Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
