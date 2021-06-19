Construction continues in the new settlement for the displaced residents of Artsakh

Construction works are being carried out in the new settlement being built for the displaced people.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told Artsakhpress.

She informed, in particular, 170 private houses are planned to be built in the new settlement being built in Astghashen for the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of the region of Askeran.

"The total construction area is 523,000 square meters. The new settlement will have a community center, where the municipality, an aid station, an event hall designed for 200 people, a playground and a stadium will be located," said Martha Danielyan and added that the new district is planned to be put into operation by the end of 2022. The cnstruction is being carried out with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.