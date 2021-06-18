86 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

86 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,086, the ministry of healthcare reports.
STEPANAKERT , JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: 238 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 215,893.
One more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,492 cases.
The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease stands at 1094.
The number of active cases is 2607.