86 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,086, the ministry of healthcare reports.

June 18, 2021, 11:40 86 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: 238 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 215,893.

One more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,492 cases.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease stands at 1094.

The number of active cases is 2607.