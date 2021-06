2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 17 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2771.