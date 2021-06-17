The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert being renovated

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert receives more than 1,000 people with disabilities each year, including those affected by the conflict.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ICRC mission in Nagorno-Karabakh has initiated the partial renovation and reconstruction of the center.

"In April 2021, the ICRC mission in Nagorno-Karabakh began the partial renovation and reconstruction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center. They will be held in two stages, according to preliminary calculations the renovation works will be completed in October of the current year.

" Our goal is to ensure the free movement of people using wheelchairs, as well as to improve the working conditions of the building," Eteri Musayelyan, Head of the Information Department of the ICRC mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, told Artsakhpress.