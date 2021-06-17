Republican competition of National musical instruments and folk song held in Stepanakert

Stepanakert’s Charles Aznavour Cultural Center held on Thursday the Republican competition of National musical instruments and folk song.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 97 participants (both individuals and groups) took part in the event.

The participants of the competition presented the Sayat-Nova Music College, Music and Art Schools of the Republic.

"The organization of such competitions is mainly aimed at popularizing, disseminating and preserving folk instruments," said the head of Modern Art and Cultural Education Department, Apres Margaryan.

"The individual performers who have won prizes in the competition will take part in the 6th Republican competition of National musical instruments and folk song of individual performers to be held in Yerevan in October 2021,’’ Margaryan concluded.