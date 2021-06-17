US President Joe Biden voiced confidence Wednesday that his Russian counterpart did not want a new Cold War, and also said he had told him critical infrastructure must be "off limits" to cyber attacks.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War," Biden told reporters after his first summit with Vladimir Putin, adding that he during the talks had stressed that "certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack -- period -- by cyber or any other means."

Biden said he told Putin that his agenda is not against Russia, but for the American people.

“So human rights is going to always be on the table, I told him,” Biden said. “How could I be the president of the United States of America and not speak out against the violation of human rights? I told him that unlike other countries, including Russia, we’re uniquely a product of an idea.”

He said he brought up Alexei Navalny, the imprisonment of two U.S. Marines and the importance of a free speech. He also told Putin that the United States would “not tolerate attempts to violate our democratic sovereignty or destabilize our democratic elections, and we would respond.”

Biden also said he brought up Ukraine and told Putin that the United States would maintain an “unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”