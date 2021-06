Artsakh confirmed two new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday. Currently, 17 people are receiving inpatient treatment for coronavirus.

June 17, 2021, 11:47 Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2,769 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 25,913 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.