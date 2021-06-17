Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the ways of solving the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan stated that the Armenian side respects the calls of partner states and organizations to solve the issue peacefully, adding that the position of the Armenian side is unchanged: the representatives of the armed forces of Azerbaijan must leave Armenia’s sovereign territories without any precondition.

The two defense ministers also discussed the issue of the deployment of Russian border guards together with the Armenian Armed Forces in border areas of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

During the phone talk they also touched upon the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense field, as well as a number of regional issues.