The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire and ensure the safety of the movement of vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

June 17, 2021, 11:13 Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures the safety of the movement of civilian transport in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Over the past 24 hours, on the route Madagiz – Kelbajar and back, the Russian military police provided security to 53 trucks that delivered construction materials for the restoration of infrastructure in the settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as food and various goods for local residents, the source said.

In addition to the tasks of escorting civilian transport and humanitarian supplies, the military police unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is regularly involved in ensuring security during humanitarian actions and patrolling the Lachin corridor. Every day, the length of the patrol routes of the military police of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is about 200 kilometers.

During the patrol of the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent, there were no violations of the ceasefire and provocative actions against Russian servicemen.