During the June 16 session of the foreign affairs committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the MPs and acting Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag touched upon also the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the subsequent developments.

June 17, 2021, 10:31 All POWs must be immediately repatriated: Netherlands says will continue raising this issue

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the debate Dutch lawmakers have addressed dozens of questions to the acting Foreign Minister relating to the consequences of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, stopping the EU-Azerbaijani cooperation, imposing sanctions on the Azerbaijani authorities, eliminating the consequences of the aggression, Turkey’s provocative role, etc.

Before the session the acting Dutch FM has submitted a 4-page letter to the Parliament where she touched upon the history of the Karabakh conflict, the settlement process, the aggression unleashed against Artsakh, as well as the post-war developments and the necessity of immediately repatriating the Armenian prisoners of war.

Particularly, in the letter acting FM Sigrid Kaag reaffirmed the position of the Netherlands to contribute to the final settlement of the conflict with a joint international action, adding that the Netherlands plans to continue the works within the EU and the OSCE frameworks. In addition, she also reiterated the Dutch position that all prisoners of war must be immediately repatriated, noting that the Netherlands will continue raising this issue.