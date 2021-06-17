US congressmen urge Biden to impose sanctions on Russia

Top congressional Republicans in the House and Senate called on President Biden Wednesday to instate a legally mandated second round of sanctions on Russia for the use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch (R-ID) coincided with Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Fox News reports.

The lawmakers reminded Biden that under U.S. law, he is required to submit to Congress a written assurance that Russia is no longer using chemical weapons against its own nationals and will not do so in the future by agreeing to inspections – or instead impose a second round of sanctions.