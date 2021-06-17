Top congressional Republicans in the House and Senate called on President Biden Wednesday to instate a legally mandated second round of sanctions on Russia for the use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
US congressmen urge Biden to impose sanctions on Russia
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch (R-ID) coincided with Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Fox News reports.
The lawmakers reminded Biden that under U.S. law, he is required to submit to Congress a written assurance that Russia is no longer using chemical weapons against its own nationals and will not do so in the future by agreeing to inspections – or instead impose a second round of sanctions.
Biden had three months to provide a letter to Congress or implement sanctions after Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in early March that Navalny was targeted with a chemical weapon.
On Wednesday, Biden addressed a litany of issues with Putin ranging from cybercrimes to human rights violations.
"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia or anyone else. It's for the American people," Biden told reporters following the summit. "I made it clear to President Putin I will continue to raise issues of fundamental human rights because that's what we are. That's who we are."