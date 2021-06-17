Artsakhpress

US congressmen urge Biden to impose sanctions on Russia

Top congressional Republicans in the House and Senate called on President Biden Wednesday to instate a legally mandated second round of sanctions on Russia for the use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESSThe letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch (R-ID) coincided with Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Fox News reports. 

The lawmakers reminded Biden that under U.S. law, he is required to submit to Congress a written assurance that Russia is no longer using chemical weapons against its own nationals and will not do so in the future by agreeing to inspections – or instead impose a second round of sanctions.

Biden had three months to provide a letter to Congress or implement sanctions after Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in early March that Navalny was targeted with a chemical weapon.

On Wednesday, Biden addressed a litany of issues with Putin ranging from cybercrimes to human rights violations.

"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia or anyone else. It's for the American people," Biden told reporters following the summit.  "I made it clear to President Putin I will continue to raise issues of fundamental human rights because that's what we are. That's who we are."


     

Politics

All POWs must be immediately repatriated: Netherlands says will continue raising this issue

During the June 16 session of the foreign affairs committee of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the MPs and acting Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag touched upon also the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the subsequent developments.

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on 29th anniversary of occupation of Shahumyan region

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh, the ministry said.

Military

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

On June 16, a telephone conversation took place between Caretaker Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry reports.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

US congressmen urge Biden to impose sanctions on Russia

