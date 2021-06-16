Artsakhpress

Society

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on 29th anniversary of occupation of Shahumyan region

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh, the ministry said.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESSThe statement says:

“These days mark the 29th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of the Republic of Artsakh. As a result of a large-scale offensive launched on June 12, 1992, the Shahumyan region had been completely captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces by mid-June 1992.
During the occupation, the Azerbaijani army committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, including deliberate execution of people who tried to leave the occupied settlements, extrajudicial killings of prisoners and hostages, preventing the evacuation of civilians, shelling from heavy weapons civilian infrastructure.
As a result of the occupation of the Shahumyan region and the ensuing ethnic cleansing, about twenty Armenian villages were looted, burned and destroyed, over 20 thousand people were forced to leave their homes and became internally displaced persons and refugees, hundreds of people were brutally killed or have gone missing. The subsequent offensive of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Martakert region led to the occupation of almost half of Artsakh and drove the Republic to the verge of humanitarian catastrophe. However, thanks to their unshakable spirit and strong will, perseverance and selfless struggle, the people of Artsakh, with the support of All Armenians, managed to undermine Azerbaijan's plans to annihilate the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens.
In September-November 2020, Azerbaijan, with the direct military participation of Turkey and international terrorists, again tried to implement its criminal and xenophobic plans and do what it failed to do in 1991-94. In the course of the new armed aggression, Azerbaijan and its supporting forces committed war crimes and crimes against humanity on an even larger scale and with greater regularity. The new war has led to even greater human suffering, a new wave of refugees and internally displaced persons, and the occupation of a large part of the Republic of Artsakh.
The Shahumyan region is an integral part of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, the historical territory of Artsakh, where our people realized their inalienable right to self-determination and subsequently established their statehood. The de-occupation of the Shahumyan region and other territories of Artsakh occupied in 1991-1994, 2016 and 2020, along with the recognition of the right to self-determination exercised by its people, is a key element of a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and the establishment of a lasting peace in the region. The ongoing illegal occupation of the territories of Artsakh is a constant source of threats to regional peace and security in the South Caucasus."

     

Aliyev, Erdogan arrive in seized Armenian city of Shushi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in the seized Armenian city of Shushi along with their wives, news.am informs.

Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi

After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian...

The Armenian Genocide not discussed during the meeting between Biden, Erdogan

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on Monday following...

Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among...

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official...

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on 29th anniversary of occupation of Shahumyan region

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh, the ministry said.

New Round of Aurora’s Support for Artsakh

The Aurora for Artsakh program created to help children and adults facing a grave humanitarian crisis...

Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of the restoration work of the water main in the Martuni district

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent perform tasks to control the ceasefire regime...

Trial of 14 Armenian POWs held illegally in Azerbaijan begins in Baku court

The trial of 14 Armenian POWs is starting in a court in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 16, the Azerbaijani...

Charitable concert held in Stepanakert

A charitable concert for the single elderly people was organized on Monday at the Stepanakert Gallery.

Global COVID-19 case count down 12% in past week — WHO

Over 2.6 million novel coronavirus cases and over 72,000 deaths were registered worldwide in the past...

Reconstruction works continue in Shosh

Reconstruction and repairing works continue in Shosh community of Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...

Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

The world must know about Trump’s anti-human crimes against Iranians, says Iran’s Rouhani

Israel strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to launch of incendiary balloons

AstraZeneca says its antibody treatment failed in preventing Covid-19 in exposed patients

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

