ՀԱՅՐУСENG
New Round of Aurora’s Support for Artsakh

The Aurora for Artsakh program created to help children and adults facing a grave humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war continues to assist projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development, the IDeA Foundation informs.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESSAs announced earlier, one of the guiding principles of the program remains keeping it fast, efficient, and unencumbered by bureaucracy.

In the current phase, Aurora will support nine new projects focused on finding sustainable solutions for a wide range of issues, including proper healthcare, social reintegration, empowerment and education.

The projects were selected following the Aurora Dialogues event titled “Partnership for Artsakh” that took place in UWC Dilijan on May 2, 2021. It brought together partners from the Aurora for Artsakh program, representatives of local and diaspora organizations, NGOs and charity foundations, Artsakh officials, and the media, who agreed that for the region to succeed, a special priority should be given, among other things, to human resources and high-quality specialists in Artsakh who will be involved in the restoration work on the ground.

Here are the projects:

  1. Involving medical professionals from Armenia and abroad in the medical institutions of Artsakh (in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh);
  2. Supporting Wounded Soldiers: Social Integration Program (in cooperation with the Aznavour Foundation and “Support to Wounded Soldiers and Soldiers with Disabilities” NGO);
  3. Supporting the beekeeping program for displaced families (in cooperation with the “For Artsakh” National Movement NGO);
  4. Organization of Wushu classes for the children living in the border villages of Artsakh (in cooperation with the Artsakh Wushu Kung Fu Federation);
  5. Bilingual (French-Armenian) workshop on dramatic art for youth from Artsakh (in cooperation with the Framart Cultural Foundation and the French-Armenian Union);
  6. Lead by Compassion (LwE) (in cooperation with Refugees United Soccer Academy (iACT) and GOALS ARMENIA);
  7. Founding a bakery for a displaced family in the village of Khnatsakh in Artsakh (in cooperation with the “Jraghactsner” Charitable Foundation);
  8. Economic Empowerment of Youth Affected by NK Conflict (in cooperation with the “SOS Children’s Villages” Armenian Charitable Foundation);
  9. “2020 Artsakh War: Losses, Challenges & Steps for Resilience-Building” (a research project in cooperation with the Armenian Association of Social Workers).

“The projects supported in this phase are focused on the social development of the families affected by the war, healthcare, culture, education, and sports, and will help different population groups, from children to elderly people, further increasing the number of beneficiaries of the Aurora for Artsakh program. Notably, a great deal of attention is paid to the creation of development opportunities for the youth of Artsakh,” said Narine Aghabalyan, Head of Aurora for Artsakh Program.

In total, since the launch of the program in November 2020, it has provided support to 80 projects in cooperation with 55 partners, both local and international, and allocated $1,740,000 to help those affected by the war. The program also contributed to strengthening Aurora’s partnerships with distinguished international entities like SOS Children's Villages, iACT and the Aznavour Foundation, among others.

Aurora for Artsakh will continue through 2021 into 2022 and keeps expanding by reviewing new project proposals and accepting those who meet the selection criteria into the program. We are grateful to our supporters whose generosity makes this possible and urge everyone to make a donation to the program through the #AraratChallenge movement. Top Photo: Ivanyan Village Football Team, Artsakh © Girls of Armenia Leadership Soccer

* * *

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is a foundation that seeks to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world with the focus on helping the most destitute. Its mission is rooted in the Armenian history as the Initiative was founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors and strives to transform this experience into a global movement. All Aurora’s activities are based on the universal concept of Gratitude in Action. It implies that countless people around the world who have received aid in time of crisis can best express their gratitude by offering similar assistance to someone else. By involving Aurora supporters around the world, this will become a global endeavor that will snowball to expand the circle of saviors and most importantly – the number of those saved. Addressing urgent humanitarian challenges, the Initiative provides a second chance to those who need it the most. True to its vision – “We believe that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who are committed to giving others help and hope” – Aurora welcomes all who embrace this philosophy. This eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) aims to promote action-based philanthropy focused on tangible results. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Aurora for Artsakh, #AraratChallenge movement, Aurora Dialogues, Aurora Grants, Aurora Community, Aurora Index, and the 100 LIVES Initiative. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by thousands of supporters and partners. Aurora’s Chair, Dr. Tom Catena, draws on his experience as a surgeon, veteran, humanitarian and the 2017 Aurora Prize laureate to spread the message of Gratitude in Action to a global audience. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Charitable Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).

Aurora for Artsakh

Through the Aurora for Artsakh program, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative helps the people of Artsakh facing a grave humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) war. As of March 2021, Aurora has already allocated $1,740,000 to support 80 projects in Artsakh implemented by both local and international partners and to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh through the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. The Aurora for Artsakh program also includes bringing the world humanitarian leaders to the region to find new opportunities to help the local people, to support Artsakh’s international standing, and to ensure effective solutions on the ground.

The Aurora for Artsakh program is being implemented through the #AraratChallenge movement, a global crowdfunding initiative addressing humanitarian needs in Armenia and Armenian communities globally. This crowdfunding campaign is set to increase the impact and reach of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to those in need. Anyone can join this movement and give a second chance to those who need it most. Starting from October 2020, the funds raised through the #AraratChallenge movement have been used to support the humanitarian initiatives helping the people of Artsakh affected by the war. To get more information about the projects supported by the Aurora for Artsakh program and to see the “Faces of Artsakh,” please visit AraratChallenge.com.


     

