Artsakhpress

International

The world must know about Trump’s anti-human crimes against Iranians, says Iran’s Rouhani

It is necessary that the world become aware of Donald Trump’s “anti-human crimes” against the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is necessary that the document of the imposed economic war and implementers of the comprehensive and unprecedented sanctions to be published so that all become aware of the Trump administration’s anti-human crimes against the Iranian nation,” Rouhani stated.  

Trump abrogated the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed the harshest sanctions against Iran in line with his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

He introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export as the main source of the country’s income.

After the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which hit Iran severely, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Trump administration’s “economic terrorism” against Iran is being supplanted by “medical terrorism” as the U.S. refused pleas by international organizations to relax financial bans on Iran to import medical equipment and medicine.

Top Iranian officials including Zarif, Rouhani, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi have called economic terrorism against Iran “crime against humanity”.

In his Tuesday remarks, Rouhani said, “Generally, in public view crime against humanity is synonymous with war and armed conflict. However, sanctions and economic war should also be recognized and registered as ‘silent crime against humanity,’ and Iran, as the victim of this inhumane act, will present the document of sanctions enforcers to the people in the world.”


     

Politics

Aliyev, Erdogan arrive in seized Armenian city of Shushi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in the seized Armenian city of Shushi along with their wives, news.am informs.

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

New Round of Aurora’s Support for Artsakh

The Aurora for Artsakh program created to help children and adults facing a grave humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war continues to assist projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development, the IDeA Foundation informs.

Military

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

Diaspora

International

The world must know about Trump’s anti-human crimes against Iranians, says Iran’s Rouhani

