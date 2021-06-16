The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping continent perform tasks to control the ceasefire regime and ensure the security of the reconstruction of the infrastructure of settlements near the line of demarcation of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

June 16, 2021, 12:51 Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of the restoration work of the water main in the Martuni district

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the Martuni district, while ensuring security, Russian peacekeepers are carrying out restoration work on laying a water main to provide water to two settlements.

"Work is underway to restore water supply in the villages of Tagavard and Karmir Shuka," said the head of the administration of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Edik Hovhannisyan.

The nearest aquifer is located near the demarcation line, so local residents turned to the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to ensure safety during the work.

"After the war, we had problems with water supply in these two villages, we turned to the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation. We responded very quickly, and thank you very much for this, " the head of the administration expressed his gratitude.

Directly at the site of the restoration work, Russian sappers conducted an inspection of the surrounding area and searched for explosive objects, after which they allowed the work of engineering equipment.

After the replacement of 20 kilometers of the pipeline, more than 2,500 residents of the villages of Tagavard and Karmir Shuka of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be provided with drinking water.