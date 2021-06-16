Charitable concert held in Stepanakert

A charitable concert for the single elderly people was organized on Monday at the Stepanakert Gallery.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, the students of the Komitas Music School and the Sayat-Nova College, as well as the soloists of the Artsakh State Choir performed for the single elderly people.

The director of the gallery, Yelena Dadayan, noted that everyone gladly accepted their invitation to participate in the event.

''Despite the different situations and difficulties of life, we want to remind them of beauty, and beauty, as we know, is painting, music, culture and art. I think the event was held at a high level, "said Yelena Dadayan.

The Russian peacekeepers also attend the event. During the concert they presented a musical performance.