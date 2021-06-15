Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 205 new cases were uncovered in Buryatia (the highest since December 22 of last year), along with 192 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (the highest since April 25, 2021). Also, during this timeframe, 174 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region, 155 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 146 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 291,169. This is the highest since March 22, 2021.