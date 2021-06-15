Artsakhpress

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 205 new cases were uncovered in Buryatia (the highest since December 22 of last year), along with 192 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (the highest since April 25, 2021). Also, during this timeframe, 174 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region, 155 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 146 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 291,169. This is the highest since March 22, 2021.


     

Aliyev, Erdogan arrive in seized Armenian city of Shushi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in the seized Armenian city of Shushi along with their wives, news.am informs.

Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi

After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian...

The Armenian Genocide not discussed during the meeting between Biden, Erdogan

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on Monday following...

Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among...

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official...

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

Reconstruction works continue in Shosh

Reconstruction and repairing works continue in Shosh community of Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

82 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

82 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Vacant apartments being renovated in Haghort for displaced families

After the war, all the residents of the Haghort community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned...

An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

On June 11, a lecture and a film screening dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the death of the national...

An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

On June 11, a lecture and a film screening dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the death of the national...

National Geographic adds 5th ocean to world map

National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the body of water surrounding...

The school of the Ivanyan community being renovated

Renovation works are being carried out in the school of the Ivanyan community, the Askeran region o9f...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...

Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens

NATO states must decide if they want to make friends in earnest - Zakharova

UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022

