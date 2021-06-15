Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: So, as planned, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent conducted combat training classes. During the training on ensuring the security of the observation post, the peacekeepers worked out the issues of preventing provocative actions, repelling an attack on the observation post, with the involvement of the duty units and the fire brigade.

Upon receiving the signal, the peacekeepers are ready to take up defence in pre-equipped positions in the shortest possible time. To strengthen the defense of the post, duty units on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers were involved.

According to the plan of the training, one of the BTR-82A was disabled and caught fire. A fire brigade quickly arrived at the place of the fire of armored vehicles to eliminate the fire.

In turn, military medics from the special purpose medical unit of the peacekeeping contingent worked out the standards for providing first aid and evacuating a conditionally wounded serviceman.

Over the past week, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent, no provocative actions against Russian servicemen were noted.

All observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are equipped with Blockpost fortifications designed to protect military personnel from small arms and shrapnel, as well as to conduct circular surveillance of the nearby territory.

In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, from 00:00 (Moscow time) on November 10, 2020, a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were announced.

To monitor the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is being deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.