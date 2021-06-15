Reconstruction and repairing works continue in Shosh community of Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

June 15, 2021, 13:03 Reconstruction works continue in Shosh

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Immediately after the war, the renovation of the shelled houses and the kindergarten in Shosh community began," said Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic.

"A house has been renovated to resettle the displaced families. The ministry is going to renovate more than fifteen private houses for this purpose," she said.