Stepanakert Art School now operates in the building of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center.

June 15, 2021, 12:25 Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Art School Director, honored cultural figure, pianist Evelina Lalayan names building conditions as a priority issue.

''We would like to have a separate building, as the new building conditions will allow us to ensure a higher quality for the learning process," she said.

In the post-war period, the Art School continued its work with the outlined programs, in addition to the curriculum, also organizing events.

According to the director, they try to make every event a holiday for the schoolchildren, encouraging them with gifts on those days. The reporting concert of the 2020-2021 academic year of the Art School will take place on June 17 at the Culture and Youth Palace of the Republic of Artsakh.