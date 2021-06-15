Vacant apartments being renovated in Haghort for displaced families

After the war, all the residents of the Haghort community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Haghort community, Nver Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

He noted that no family has been resettled in the village after the war, but two houses have been renovated to provide the displaced families. And about ten houses are designed for that purpose.

"The village school has been reopened since December 2020. 30 students attend the school. The children also attend the "TUMO" Center of Creative Technologies. Unfortunately, we do not have a kindergarten; it was closed in 2011.

We have an aid station that needs renovation. The community’s club was renovated through the efforts of Swedish-Armenian benefactor Arpine Martirosyan. The village is provided with electricity but it is not gasified. We have a serious problem with drinking water, especially in summer. We get water every two days. The roads of the village are not in good condition," said the head of the community.

Due to the lack of transport, there is a problem with organizing the movement of children. So far the problem has been solving by the efforts of the head of the community. In the post-war period, future athletes continue to register successes in the field of sports. Four athletes participated in the Armenian Sambo Championship in Artashat and won prizes, bringing certificates and three medals. Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that they had an area of 51 hectares in the Gevorgavan precinct, of which 32 hectares had remained under the control of the enemy.

Never Martirosyan noted that of the nearly 400 head of cattle, three had been lost during the war, and about 30 beehives had remained in the territory controlled by the adversary.

‘’The residents of the village are mainly engaged in cattle breeding. Every young family is engaged in beekeeping. The honey of the village is the best, high-quality, clean and special,’’ he concluded.