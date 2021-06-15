Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among many other issues during their upcoming meeting in Geneva. In particular, the two leaders will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Middle East, Syria, Lebanon, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, Ukraine and Belarus, Assistant to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Vedomosti newspaper reports.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: On June 14 Ushakov had a talk to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan during which they approved all the agreements about the agenda and format of the upcoming meeting of the two leaders.

The Putin-Biden summit will take place on June 16 in Geneva’s Villa La Grange.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.