Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official visit.

June 15, 2021, 10:28 Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Erdogan is accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan.

Within the framework of the visit, Erdogan will visit also the occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh.