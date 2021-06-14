Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on Sunday issued a statement welcoming the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian prisoners and the handing over by Armenia of maps of Akna minefields.

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “The European Union welcomes the actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan and facilitated by Georgia that led to the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and the handing over by Armenia of maps of mined areas on Saturday,” Borrell said.

“These are important humanitarian and confidence building gestures by Baku and Yerevan that will hopefully open the path for further cooperation between the sides and the ultimate release of all Armenian detainees, as well as the handing over of all available maps of mined areas to avoid further civilian casualties.

“The European Union and other international actors have actively encouraged moves in this direction and we urge further cooperation between the countries involved.

“We will continue to promote a durable and comprehensive settlement of the conflict, including where possible through support for stabilisation, post conflict rehabilitation and confidence building measures and reiterate our call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reengage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” reads the statement.


     

Politics

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on Sunday issued a statement welcoming the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian prisoners and the handing over by Armenia of maps of Akna minefields.

All news from section

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return...

Red Cross chief responds to Armenia President’s letter

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), responded to a letter...

Artsakh has always underscored Russia's invaluable place, role in our region. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has congratulated the Russian people on their national holiday—Russia...

CoE: We are engaged in a dialogue to develop a set of confidence-building measures between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The Council of Europe is currently engaged in a dialogue to develop a set of confidence-building measures...

Turkey, Azerbaijan to sign important agreement, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon visit Azerbaijan, where he will watch the Euro-2020...

Czech parliamentary committee calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament has adopted a resolution...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

Society

An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

On June 11, a lecture and a film screening dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the death of the national hero Monte Melkonyan was held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

All news from section

An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

On June 11, a lecture and a film screening dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the death of the national...

National Geographic adds 5th ocean to world map

National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the body of water surrounding...

The school of the Ivanyan community being renovated

Renovation works are being carried out in the school of the Ivanyan community, the Askeran region o9f...

Search operations for the remains of Armenian soldiers killed in war continue Friday

The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen...

95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

107 families resettled in Askeran. Mayor

All the residents of Askeran have returned after the war.

Military

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall continues in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...

Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...

Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry

On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan
UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022
Red Cross chief responds to Armenia President’s letter
Biden has been preparing for meeting with Putin for 50 years, Psaki says
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

All news from section

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Sport

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

All news from section

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022

All news from section

Biden has been preparing for meeting with Putin for 50 years, Psaki says

Israel elects new prime minister

NATO Secretary-General affirms willingness for cooperation with Russia

Most Read

month

week

day

Search