UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022

The G7 nations have agreed to distribute globally more than a billion vaccines against the coronavirus between now and the end of 2022 in the hope of eradicating the pandemic, Boris Johnson announced on Sunday, according to Euronews.

Speaking at a news conference towards the end of the summit in Cornwall in southwest England, the British Prime Minister added that leaders of the world's leading economies who form the Group of Seven had committed themselves to make the move either by financing them or via the COVAX scheme for sharing vaccines.

Earlier, both the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organisation warned the leaders of the G7 nations that their strategy to help beat the coronavirus pandemic does not go far enough.

Speaking on Saturday, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that 11 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine were needed to vaccinate the world against the deadly virus, far short of the one billion pledged by the G7 leadership.

Then on Sunday Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said that while donations of excess vaccines to the developing world was a good first step, more work would be needed to help countries actually vaccinate their populations.