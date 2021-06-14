Red Cross chief responds to Armenia President’s letter

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), responded to a letter from President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia regarding the need for the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ICRC President has assured that all issues voiced by the Armenian President are under his and his Organization’s full attention.

Peter Maurer stated that since 1992 the ICRC has had a continuous practical presence in the region and from the very first days of the 2020 war it has provided a humanitarian aid, as well as expressed readiness to carry out further activity within the humanitarian mandate provided by the international community to the Organization.