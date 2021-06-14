Biden has been preparing for meeting with Putin for 50 years, Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been preparing for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for 50 years.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As news.am informs, during a press gaggle on Sunday, Psaki said Biden "certainly knows what to expect" from Putin. "His view is that this is not a meeting about trust, it’s not a meeting about friendship—it’s a meeting about figuring out where we can find common ground, and also being straightforward and candid about areas where we have concern,” she explained.

The White House speaker added that the incumbent US president has worked with his Russian counterpart before, so he has many years of experience in this regard.

And commenting on US First Lady Jill Biden's remarks that her husband was extremely ready for this meeting with Putin, Jen Psaki stated that "he’s been preparing for this moment for 50 years."

The Putin-Biden summit will take place Wednesday 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.