OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return of 15 Armenian prisoners of war.

June 14, 2021, 09:29

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I welcome the return of 15 detainees to Armenia today and the handover to Azerbaijan of information that will facilitate demining. This shows value of the OSCE. These confidence building measures can help create atmosphere for talks under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. I am happy to work with Georgia, the US and the European Union," she tweeted.