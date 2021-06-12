CoE: We are engaged in a dialogue to develop a set of confidence-building measures between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The Council of Europe is currently engaged in a dialogue to develop a set of confidence-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the most recent conflict in and around Nagorno Karabakh, said Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Her remarks came during the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna.

"And confidence-building measures are in place for Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Transnistria.

Their success relies upon the authorities’ commitment.

And they are aware that the Council of Europe fully and firmly supports the independence and territorial integrity of its member states within their internationally recognised borders.

But the investment of this time and effort is worth the reward.

Access and contact of this kind can only help to ensure that people’s fundamental rights are respected and that trust is laid as a foundation on which lasting peace can be built," she said.