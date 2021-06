NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says NATO is ready to cooperate with Russia and offers to use the existing channels for cooperation, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: During a press conference ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg also said NATO has offered to hold a joint session with Russia, but the latter still hasn’t given a positive response.